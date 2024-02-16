Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Airbnb

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.