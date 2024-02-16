AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.