AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

