3,133 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

