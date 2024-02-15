Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

