Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.90. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 6.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.