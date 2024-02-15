WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $76.65 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

