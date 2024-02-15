Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 3.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

