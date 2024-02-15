Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $233.61 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

