TransUnion’s (TRU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $255,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.