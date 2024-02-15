TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.