Tiff Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.6% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

