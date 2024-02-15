The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.