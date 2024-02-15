The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($16.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.29). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.29), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

The Vitec Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,290 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.