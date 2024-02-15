Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

