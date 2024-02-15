Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.26% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.