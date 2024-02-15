Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as high as C$4.43. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 24,095 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Supremex
Supremex Stock Up 5.0 %
Supremex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supremex
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.