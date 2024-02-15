Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after acquiring an additional 136,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
