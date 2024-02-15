StockNews.com Downgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,852. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

