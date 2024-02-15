Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

