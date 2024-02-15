State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,610 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $158.88.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

