State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 483.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Bruker by 3,532.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Bruker Stock Up 4.2 %

BRKR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

