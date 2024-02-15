State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $171.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $179.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

