State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

