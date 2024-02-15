State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $245.33 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $249.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.