State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.82 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

