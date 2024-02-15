State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $162.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

