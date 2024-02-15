State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $19,883,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.16.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $307.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $308.02.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

