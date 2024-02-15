State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $3,139,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Lear by 21.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

LEA stock opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

