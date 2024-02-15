State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $248.60 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.06. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

