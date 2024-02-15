Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.00 and traded as high as C$51.10. Sprott shares last traded at C$50.57, with a volume of 17,581 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Trading Up 2.1 %

Sprott Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.