Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Decreases By 31.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Stories

