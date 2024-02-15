Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 54.9%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

