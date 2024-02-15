Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of SHOP opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

