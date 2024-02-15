Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,028 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average of $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

