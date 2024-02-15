Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SHAK opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.49 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

