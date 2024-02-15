Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Hunter C. Smith Sells 1,209 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

