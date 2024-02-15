Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Shares Down 7.3%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. 66,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 16,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

