Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $10,543,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.