Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

PBYI stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

