Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $280.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.28.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.