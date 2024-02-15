PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

