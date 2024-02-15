Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.50 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

NYSE PM opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

