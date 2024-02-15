Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

