Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $263.71 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.78 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

