PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

PAR opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $49.84.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Featured Articles

