NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

