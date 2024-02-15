NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

