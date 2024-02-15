Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

MEOH opened at $45.13 on Monday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

