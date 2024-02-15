Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

MESO stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

